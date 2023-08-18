The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
 
 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   1000  Existing Home Sales            Jul        4.15M  (11)  4.16M 
                  -- percent change            Jul       -0.2%        -3.3% 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           Aug        N/A         -9 
Wednesday 0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI  Aug        48.9   (4)   49.0* 
          0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Scvs PMI Aug        52.5   (3)   52.3* 
          1000  New Home Sales                 Jul        703K   (10)  697K 
                  -- percent change            Jul       +0.9%        -2.5% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Aug 19     242K   (6)   239K 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders           Jul       -4.0%   (11) +4.6%** 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Aug        N/A         -11 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    1000  Consumer Sentiment             Aug        71.2   (6)   71.2*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*End-July Reading 
**Revised Reading 
***Aug Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
