The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Jul 4.15M (11) 4.16M -- percent change Jul -0.2% -3.3% 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Aug N/A -9 Wednesday 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI Aug 48.9 (4) 49.0* 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Scvs PMI Aug 52.5 (3) 52.3* 1000 New Home Sales Jul 703K (10) 697K -- percent change Jul +0.9% -2.5% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 19 242K (6) 239K 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jul -4.0% (11) +4.6%** 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Aug N/A -11 Composite Index Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 71.2 (6) 71.2*** (Final) *End-July Reading **Revised Reading ***Aug Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

08-18-23 1416ET