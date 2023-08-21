The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
 
 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   1000  Existing Home Sales            Jul        4.15M  (22)  4.16M 
                  -- percent change            Jul       -0.2%        -3.3% 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           Aug       -10     (4)  -9 
Wednesday 0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI  Aug        49.0   (9)   49.0* 
          0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Scvs PMI Aug        52.5   (8)   52.3* 
          1000  New Home Sales                 Jul        704K   (20)  697K 
                  -- percent change            Jul       +1.0%        -2.5% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Aug 19     240K   (18)  239K 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders           Jul       -4.1%   (21) +4.6%** 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Aug       -9      (3)  -11 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    1000  Consumer Sentiment             Aug        71.2   (16)  71.2*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*End-July Reading 
**Revised Reading 
***Aug Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

