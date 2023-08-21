The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Jul 4.15M (22) 4.16M -- percent change Jul -0.2% -3.3% 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Aug -10 (4) -9 Wednesday 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI Aug 49.0 (9) 49.0* 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Scvs PMI Aug 52.5 (8) 52.3* 1000 New Home Sales Jul 704K (20) 697K -- percent change Jul +1.0% -2.5% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 19 240K (18) 239K 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jul -4.1% (21) +4.6%** 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Aug -9 (3) -11 Composite Index Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 71.2 (16) 71.2*** (Final) *End-July Reading **Revised Reading ***Aug Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

