Following is a list of coming U.S. economic data releases for the next two weeks with the latest information about whether they will be published as scheduled.
RELEASE TIME REPORT PERIOD PUBLISHED? SOURCE
DATE EDT
2 Oct 09:45 S&P Global Mfg PMI Sep Yes Standard & Poor's
2023 Final
2-6 Oct No U.S. all car and Sep In part* U.S.
2023 fixed truck sales government/Ward's
time
2 Oct 10:00 Construction Aug No U.S. government
2023 Spending MM
2 Oct 10:00 ISM Manufacturing Sep Yes Institute for Supply
2023 PMI Management
3 Oct 08:55 Redbook YY chain 30 Yes Redbook Research
2023 store sales Sep,
w/e
3 Oct 10:00 Job Openings & Aug No U.S. government
2023 Labor Turnover
Survey
4 Oct 07:00 MBA Mortgage 29 Yes Mortgage Bankers
2023 Applications Sep, Association
w/e
4 Oct 08:15 ADP National Sep Yes ADP Research
2023 Employment Institute
4 Oct 09:45 S&P Global Svcs Sep Yes Standard & Poor's
2023 PMI Final
4 Oct 10:00 U.S. Factory Aug No U.S. government
2023 Orders
4 Oct 10:00 ISM Sep Yes Institute for Supply
2023 Non-Manufacturing Management
PMI
5 Oct 07:30 Challenger Layoffs Sep Yes Challenger, Gray &
2023 Christmas
5 Oct 08:30 International Aug No U.S. government
2023 Trade
5 Oct 08:30 Initial Jobless 30 No U.S. government
2023 Claims Sep,
w/e
6 Oct 08:30 Employment Sep No U.S. government
2023 Situation
6 Oct 15:00 Consumer Credit Aug Yes Federal Reserve
2023
9 Oct 10:00 Employment Trends Sep No Conference Board
2023
10 Oct 06:00 U.S. Small Sep Yes National Federation
2023 Business Optimism of Independent
Index Business
10 Oct 08:55 Redbook YY chain 7 Oct, Yes Redbook Research
2023 store sales w/e
10 Oct 10:00 U.S. Wholesale Aug No U.S. government
2023 Trade
11 Oct 07:00 MBA Mortgage 6 Oct, Yes Mortgage Bankers
2023 Applications w/e Association
11 Oct 08:30 Producer Price Sep No U.S. government
2023 Index
12 Oct 08:30 Consumer Price Sep No U.S. government
2023 Index
12 Oct 08:30 Real Earnings Sep No U.S. government
2023
12 Oct 08:30 Initial Jobless 7 Oct, No U.S. government
2023 Claims w/e
12 Oct 11:00 Cleveland Fed Sep No Federal Reserve Bank
2023 Median CPI of Cleveland
12 Oct 14:00 Federal Budget Sep Unlikely** U.S. government
2023
13 Oct 08:30 Import & Export Sep No U.S. government
2023 Prices
13 Oct 10:00 U Mich Consumer Oct Yes University of
2023 Sentiment Prelim Michigan
* The Bureau of Economic Analysis computes monthly automotive sales from multiple industry sources, including Ward's Intelligence. BEA will not post the data during a shutdown, but a preliminary estimate from Ward's will be published next week.
** The release date for the September federal budget statement is subject to completion of year-end reporting that may be disrupted by a shutdown.
(Reporting by Melissa Bland and Dan Burns; Editing by Andrea Ricci)