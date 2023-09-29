(Reuters) - A partial shutdown of the U.S. federal government due to lack of appropriations could begin on Oct. 1 and would mean key agencies involved in the collection and publication of data about the economy would cease releasing that information for the duration of any closure.

Following is a list of coming U.S. economic data releases for the next two weeks with the latest information about whether they will be published as scheduled.

RELEASE TIME REPORT PERIOD PUBLISHED? SOURCE

DATE EDT

2 Oct 09:45 S&P Global Mfg PMI Sep Yes Standard & Poor's

2023 Final

2-6 Oct No U.S. all car and Sep In part* U.S.

2023 fixed truck sales government/Ward's

time

2 Oct 10:00 Construction Aug No U.S. government

2023 Spending MM

2 Oct 10:00 ISM Manufacturing Sep Yes Institute for Supply

2023 PMI Management

3 Oct 08:55 Redbook YY chain 30 Yes Redbook Research

2023 store sales Sep,

w/e

3 Oct 10:00 Job Openings & Aug No U.S. government

2023 Labor Turnover

Survey

4 Oct 07:00 MBA Mortgage 29 Yes Mortgage Bankers

2023 Applications Sep, Association

w/e

4 Oct 08:15 ADP National Sep Yes ADP Research

2023 Employment Institute

4 Oct 09:45 S&P Global Svcs Sep Yes Standard & Poor's

2023 PMI Final

4 Oct 10:00 U.S. Factory Aug No U.S. government

2023 Orders

4 Oct 10:00 ISM Sep Yes Institute for Supply

2023 Non-Manufacturing Management

PMI

5 Oct 07:30 Challenger Layoffs Sep Yes Challenger, Gray &

2023 Christmas

5 Oct 08:30 International Aug No U.S. government

2023 Trade

5 Oct 08:30 Initial Jobless 30 No U.S. government

2023 Claims Sep,

w/e

6 Oct 08:30 Employment Sep No U.S. government

2023 Situation

6 Oct 15:00 Consumer Credit Aug Yes Federal Reserve

2023

9 Oct 10:00 Employment Trends Sep No Conference Board

2023

10 Oct 06:00 U.S. Small Sep Yes National Federation

2023 Business Optimism of Independent

Index Business

10 Oct 08:55 Redbook YY chain 7 Oct, Yes Redbook Research

2023 store sales w/e

10 Oct 10:00 U.S. Wholesale Aug No U.S. government

2023 Trade

11 Oct 07:00 MBA Mortgage 6 Oct, Yes Mortgage Bankers

2023 Applications w/e Association

11 Oct 08:30 Producer Price Sep No U.S. government

2023 Index

12 Oct 08:30 Consumer Price Sep No U.S. government

2023 Index

12 Oct 08:30 Real Earnings Sep No U.S. government

2023

12 Oct 08:30 Initial Jobless 7 Oct, No U.S. government

2023 Claims w/e

12 Oct 11:00 Cleveland Fed Sep No Federal Reserve Bank

2023 Median CPI of Cleveland

12 Oct 14:00 Federal Budget Sep Unlikely** U.S. government

2023

13 Oct 08:30 Import & Export Sep No U.S. government

2023 Prices

13 Oct 10:00 U Mich Consumer Oct Yes University of

2023 Sentiment Prelim Michigan

* The Bureau of Economic Analysis computes monthly automotive sales from multiple industry sources, including Ward's Intelligence. BEA will not post the data during a shutdown, but a preliminary estimate from Ward's will be published next week.

** The release date for the September federal budget statement is subject to completion of year-end reporting that may be disrupted by a shutdown.

(Reporting by Melissa Bland and Dan Burns; Editing by Andrea Ricci)