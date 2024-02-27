The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Wednesday 0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)         4Q        +3.3%   (23) +3.3%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)       4Q        +1.5%   (9)  +1.5%* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Feb 24     210K   (19)  201K 
          0830  Personal Income                Jan       +0.3%   (26) +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Jan       +0.2%   (24) +0.7% 
          0830  PCE Prices M/M                 Jan       +0.3%   (19) +0.2% 
          0830  PCE Prices Y/Y                 Jan       +2.4%   (14) +2.6% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Jan       +0.4%   (23) +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Jan       +2.8%   (15) +2.9% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                    Feb        48.0   (12)  46.0 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Jan       +2.0%   (14) +8.3% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Feb       -4      (3)  -9 
                  Composite index 
Friday    0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI        Feb        51.5   (8)   51.5** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                    Feb        49.5   (26)  49.1 
          1000  Construction Spending          Jan       +0.3%   (20) +0.9% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Feb        79.6   (18)  79.6*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*4Q 1st Reading 
**Feb Flash Reading 
***Feb Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
