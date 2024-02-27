The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Wednesday 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 4Q +3.3% (23) +3.3%* 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 4Q +1.5% (9) +1.5%* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 24 210K (19) 201K 0830 Personal Income Jan +0.3% (26) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Spending Jan +0.2% (24) +0.7% 0830 PCE Prices M/M Jan +0.3% (19) +0.2% 0830 PCE Prices Y/Y Jan +2.4% (14) +2.6% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jan +0.4% (23) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jan +2.8% (15) +2.9% 0945 Chicago PMI Feb 48.0 (12) 46.0 1000 Pending Home Sales Jan +2.0% (14) +8.3% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Feb -4 (3) -9 Composite index Friday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI Feb 51.5 (8) 51.5** 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Feb 49.5 (26) 49.1 1000 Construction Spending Jan +0.3% (20) +0.9% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Feb 79.6 (18) 79.6*** (Final) *4Q 1st Reading **Feb Flash Reading ***Feb Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

