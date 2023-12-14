The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Friday 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Dec 4.0 (15) 9.1 0915 Industrial Production Nov +0.3% (23) -0.6% 0915 Capacity Utilization Nov 79.1% (19) 78.9% 0945 S&P Global Flash. U.S. Mfg PMI Dec 49.5 (7) 49.4* 0945 S&P Global Flash. U.S. Svcs PMI Dec 50.7 (6) 50.8* **End-Nov Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

