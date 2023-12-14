The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                        PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Friday    0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy        Dec        4.0    (15)  9.1 
          0915  Industrial Production           Nov       +0.3%   (23) -0.6% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization            Nov        79.1%  (19)  78.9% 
          0945  S&P Global Flash. U.S. Mfg PMI  Dec        49.5   (7)   49.4* 
          0945  S&P Global Flash. U.S. Svcs PMI Dec        50.7   (6)   50.8* 
 
**End-Nov Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
