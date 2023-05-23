Advanced search
    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL, INC.

(SPGI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-23 pm EDT
362.19 USD   -2.73%
05:39pIndustrials Down as Default Fears Offset Mixed Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:10pDebt Ceiling Jitters Weigh on Equity Markets
MT
05:02pS&P Global Progresses Corporate Sustainability Goals With Updated Net-Zero Carbon Emission Goals
MT
Industrials Down as Default Fears Offset Mixed Data -- Industrials Roundup

05/23/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as debt-default fears offset mixed economic data.

U.S. economic activity rose in May to the highest pace in 13 months, according to S&P Global's surveys of purchasing managers. In regional surveys, manufacturing activity in the U.S. central Atlantic region contracted again in May, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, with the bank's index slowing to minus 29 from minus 20 the previous month.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) and President Biden are set to hold further talks to craft a deal framework after both sides indicated some progress was made on Monday.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-23 1738ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 366 M - -
Net income 2023 3 154 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,0x
Yield 2023 0,99%
Capitalization 119 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2023 10,4x
EV / Sales 2024 9,65x
Nbr of Employees 39 911
Free-Float 78,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 362,19 $
Average target price 413,95 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas L. Peterson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ewout Lucien Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Edward Thornburgh Non-Executive Chairman
Sitarama Swamy Kocherlakota Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Nancy Luquette Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S&P GLOBAL, INC.9.10%119 446
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION10.15%59 307
RELX PLC9.05%58 690
MSCI, INC.1.56%37 824
WOLTERS KLUWER10.83%28 806
EQUIFAX INC.8.11%26 406
