ALMATY, April 1 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 51.6 in March from 49.8 in February, a survey published on Monday by S&P Global showed.

"There were even signs that the logistics issues that have plagued the sector for so long may be easing, with supplier lead times lengthening only marginally in March," said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)