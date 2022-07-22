Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. S&P Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL, INC.

(SPGI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  21:00 22/07/2022 BST
361.94 USD   +0.09%
07/22MP Materials Set to Join S&P MidCap 400
PR
07/22Private-Sector Activity Logs First Contraction Since June 2020 Amid Muted Demand in July, S&P Global Says
MT
07/21Novanta Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Six Flags Entertainment to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MP Materials Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

07/22/2022 | 11:47pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will replace Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASD:SAFM) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 27. Cargill and Continental Grain acquired Sanderson Farms in a deal that closed today.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 27, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

MP Materials

MP

Materials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Sanderson Farms

SAFM

Consumer Staples

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mp-materials-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-301591996.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about S&P GLOBAL, INC.
07/22MP Materials Set to Join S&P MidCap 400
PR
07/22Private-Sector Activity Logs First Contraction Since June 2020 Amid Muted Demand in Jul..
MT
07/21Novanta Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Six Flags Entertainment to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
07/21Verisk Analytics Appoints Elizabeth Mann as CFO
MT
07/19S&P Global Mobility Launches Certified Polk Data Partner Program; Announces First Agenc..
PR
07/19CARFAX : Save gas & money through maintenance
PR
07/19S&p/experian consumer credit default indices show seventh consecutive rise in composite..
PR
07/19Sunstone Hotel Investors Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
07/14S&P Global Market Intelligence launches PVR Source to help clients comply with new SEC ..
PR
07/14S&P GLOBAL : Looming Copper Supply Shortfalls Present a Challenge to Achieving Net-Zero 20..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on S&P GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations