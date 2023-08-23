Wall Street's China Dreams Slip Away

U.S. banks and asset managers are struggling to expand their businesses while tensions with China escalate.

The Biggest Player in Crypto Is Facing a Risk Over Russia

Binance is helping Russians move money abroad, potentially adding to its sprawling legal problems in the U.S.

U.S. banks and regional lenders slide across the board as S&P is latest to downgrade ratings

The entire financial sector was under pressure on Wednesday after the latest negative news from S&P Global Ratings.

Biden Administration Rolls Out New Student Loan Relief Plan

The administration says its plan will reduce more than one million borrowers' monthly payments to zero, while saving the average borrower more than $1,000 a year.

Three-Month Sentence Handed Down in First NFT Insider-Trading Case

Nathaniel Chastain, a former employee of the NFT marketplace OpenSea. was convicted of trading on nonfungible tokens before they were advertised.

Schwab Plans Layoffs, Office Closures to Rein in Costs

The stock is down about 32% this year, and fell again on Tuesday after Schwab outlined plans to rein in expenses.

What Are Real Yields, and Why Do They Matter?

Inflation-adjusted interest rates are the highest since 2009, which helps to explain stocks' unhappy August.

How Hard Should the Fed Squeeze to Reach 2% Inflation?

The strategy the central bank adopts to fight the last mile of inflation has big, potentially painful implications for consumers, the markets and the economy.

Startups Hunker Down in Europe as Funding Shrivels

Many scale back expansion plans and cut jobs, as improved returns now offered by bonds and other relatively safe investments draw investors away.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on Itau Unibanco's daily economic activity tracker, the Bank of Georgia, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

