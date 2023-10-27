The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Oct N/A -18.1 Tuesday 0830 Employment Cost Index 3Q +1.0% (10) +1.0% 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Aug N/A +0.1% HPI Y/Y 0945 Chicago PMI Oct 45.5 (5) 44.1 1000 Consumer Confidence Oct 100.0 (9) 103.0 Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Oct +150K (3) +89K 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI Oct 50.0 (3) 50.0* 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Oct 49.0 (11) 49.0 1000 Construction Spending Sep +0.4% (8) +0.5% 1000 Job Openings Sep 9.3M (4) 9.6M & Labor Turnover Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 28 215K (6) 210k 0830 Productivity (Prelim) 3Q +4.0% (8) +3.5%** 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 3Q +0.8% (8) +2.2%** 1000 Factory Orders Sep +1.5% (5) +1.2% Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Oct +175K (12) +336K 0830 Unemployment Rate Oct 3.8% (12) 3.8% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** Oct +0.3% (11) +0.21% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** Oct N/A +4.15% 0945 S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI Oct 50.9 (3) 50.9* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Oct 53.2 (11) 53.6 *Oct Flash Reading **2Q Revised Reading ***All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

