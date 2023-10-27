The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Monday    1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy             Oct        N/A         -18.1 
Tuesday   0830  Employment Cost Index          3Q        +1.0%   (10) +1.0% 
          0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City       Aug        N/A         +0.1% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          0945  Chicago PMI                    Oct        45.5   (5)   44.1 
          1000  Consumer Confidence            Oct        100.0  (9)   103.0 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                       Oct       +150K   (3)  +89K 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI        Oct        50.0   (3)   50.0* 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                    Oct        49.0   (11)  49.0 
          1000  Construction Spending          Sep       +0.4%   (8)  +0.5% 
          1000  Job Openings                   Sep        9.3M   (4)   9.6M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Oct 28     215K   (6)   210k 
          0830  Productivity (Prelim)          3Q        +4.0%   (8)  +3.5%** 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Prelim)      3Q        +0.8%   (8)  +2.2%** 
          1000  Factory Orders                 Sep       +1.5%   (5)  +1.2% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls               Oct       +175K   (12) +336K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate              Oct        3.8%   (12)  3.8% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M***       Oct       +0.3%   (11) +0.21% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y***       Oct        N/A         +4.15% 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI       Oct        50.9   (3)   50.9* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI                Oct        53.2   (11)  53.6 
 
*Oct Flash Reading 
**2Q Revised Reading 
***All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

