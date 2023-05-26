Nonfarm Payrolls Seen Up 188K -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
Tuesday 0900 S&P Case-Shiller 20-City Mar N/A +0.4%
HPI Y/Y
1000 Consumer Confidence May 99.0 (11) 101.3
1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy May -19.5 (3) -23.4
Wednesday 0945 Chicago PMI May 47.3 (4) 48.6
1000 Job Openings Apr 9.5M (3) 9.6M
& Labor Turnover
Thursday 0815 ADP Jobs May +180K (5) +296K
0830 Jobless Claims May 27 235K (4) 229K
0830 Productivity (Revised) 1Q -2.7% (6) -2.7%*
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 1Q +6.3% (6) +6.3%*
0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI May 48.5 (4) 48.5**
1000 ISM Mfg PMI May 47.0 (11) 47.1
1000 Construction Spending Apr +0.1% (7) +0.3%
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls May +188K (12) +253K
0830 Unemployment Rate May 3.5% (12) 3.4%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** May +0.3% (10) +0.48%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** May +4.4% (4) +4.45%
*1Q Prelim Reading
**May Flash Reading
**All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
