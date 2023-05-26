Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. S&P Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL, INC.

(SPGI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:57:43 2023-05-26 pm EDT
361.53 USD   +0.90%
02:49pChina's yearly natgas use logs first decline in over three decades - EIA
RE
02:32pDebt ceiling deal may shift investor focus to further Fed action
RE
02:23pNonfarm Payrolls Seen Up 188K -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nonfarm Payrolls Seen Up 188K -- Data Week Ahead

05/26/2023 | 02:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   0900  S&P Case-Shiller 20-City       Mar        N/A         +0.4% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence            May        99.0   (11)  101.3 
          1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy             May       -19.5   (3)  -23.4 
Wednesday 0945  Chicago PMI                    May        47.3   (4)   48.6 
          1000  Job Openings                   Apr        9.5M   (3)   9.6M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Thursday  0815  ADP Jobs                       May       +180K   (5)  +296K 
          0830  Jobless Claims                 May 27     235K   (4)   229K 
          0830  Productivity (Revised)         1Q        -2.7%   (6)  -2.7%* 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Revised)     1Q        +6.3%   (6)  +6.3%* 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI        May        48.5   (4)   48.5** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                    May        47.0   (11)  47.1 
          1000  Construction Spending          Apr       +0.1%   (7)  +0.3% 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls               May       +188K   (12) +253K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate              May        3.5%   (12)  3.4% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M***       May       +0.3%   (10) +0.48% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y***       May       +4.4%   (4)  +4.45% 
 
*1Q Prelim Reading 
**May Flash Reading 
**All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-23 1422ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.31% 0.65186 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.31% 1.23512 Delayed Quote.2.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.27% 0.73439 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.07291 Delayed Quote.0.50%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.18% 0.012112 Delayed Quote.0.06%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.12% 0.60448 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
S&P GLOBAL, INC. 0.91% 361.53 Delayed Quote.6.35%
All news about S&P GLOBAL, INC.
02:49pChina's yearly natgas use logs first decline in over three decades - EIA
RE
02:32pDebt ceiling deal may shift investor focus to further Fed action
RE
02:23pNonfarm Payrolls Seen Up 188K -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
12:19pEuropean Equities Close Higher in Friday Trading
MT
11:18aKansas City Fed Services Index Falls in May, Remains Positive
MT
07:17aFactbox-Top US credit rating under watch as debt ceiling talks drag on
RE
04:32aU.S. credit default swaps fall as debt ceiling talks progress
RE
04:32aKnife River to Join S&P MidCap 400; Bank of Hawaii to Replace HomeStreet in S&P SmallCa..
MT
02:37aChina new home prices growth to narrow in 2023
RE
02:17aAnalysis-Investors bet Greek bonds have shed 'junk' credit rating
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on S&P GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 366 M - -
Net income 2023 3 083 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,3x
Yield 2023 1,01%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2023 10,0x
EV / Sales 2024 9,31x
Nbr of Employees 39 911
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart S&P GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
S&P Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 358,32 $
Average target price 413,95 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas L. Peterson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ewout Lucien Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Edward Thornburgh Non-Executive Chairman
Sitarama Swamy Kocherlakota Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Nancy Luquette Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S&P GLOBAL, INC.6.35%114 946
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION8.77%58 035
RELX PLC7.08%57 172
MSCI, INC.0.29%37 350
WOLTERS KLUWER8.22%27 932
EQUIFAX INC.6.88%25 403
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer