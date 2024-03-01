The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   0945  S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI       Feb        N/A          51.3* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI                Feb        53.1   (10)  53.4 
          1000  Factory Orders                 Jan       -3.1%   (6)  +0.2% 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                       Feb       +150K   (3)  +107K 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories          Jan       -0.1%   (4)  +0.4% 
          1000  Job Openings                   Jan        8.9M   (3)   9.0M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Mar 2      218K   (4)   215K 
          0830  Productivity (Revised)         4Q        +3.1%   (7)  +3.2%** 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Revised)     4Q        +0.6%   (7)  +0.5%** 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit             Jan       $63.3B  (9)  $62.2B 
          1500  Consumer Credit                Jan      +$10.0B  (4) +$1.6B 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls               Feb       +210K   (11) +353K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate              Feb        3.7%   (11)  3.7% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M***       Feb       +0.2%   (9)  +0.55% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y***       Feb        N/A         +4.48% 
 
*Feb Flash Reading 
**4Q Prelim Reading 
***All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
