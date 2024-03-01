The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI Feb N/A 51.3* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Feb 53.1 (10) 53.4 1000 Factory Orders Jan -3.1% (6) +0.2% Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Feb +150K (3) +107K 1000 Wholesale Inventories Jan -0.1% (4) +0.4% 1000 Job Openings Jan 8.9M (3) 9.0M & Labor Turnover Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 2 218K (4) 215K 0830 Productivity (Revised) 4Q +3.1% (7) +3.2%** 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 4Q +0.6% (7) +0.5%** 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jan $63.3B (9) $62.2B 1500 Consumer Credit Jan +$10.0B (4) +$1.6B Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Feb +210K (11) +353K 0830 Unemployment Rate Feb 3.7% (11) 3.7% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** Feb +0.2% (9) +0.55% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** Feb N/A +4.48% *Feb Flash Reading **4Q Prelim Reading ***All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

