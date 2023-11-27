The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City       Sep       +3.9%   (6)  +2.2% 
                   HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           Nov        2.5    (4)   3 
          1000  Consumer Confidence            Nov        101.0  (22)  102.6 
Wednesday 0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)         3Q        +5.0%   (22) +4.9%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)       3Q        +3.5%   (8)  +3.5%* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Nov 25     220K   (18)  209K 
          0830  Personal Income                Oct       +0.2%   (23) +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Oct       +0.2%   (22) +0.7% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Oct       +0.2%   (20) +0.3% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Oct       +3.5%   (11) +3.7% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                    Nov        46.0   (10)  44.0 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Oct       -2.0%   (12) +1.1% 
Friday    0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI        Nov        49.6   (5)   49.4** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                    Nov        47.7   (23)  46.7 
          1000  Construction Spending          Oct       +0.3%   (18) +0.4% 
 
*3Q 1st Reading 
**Nov Flash Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
