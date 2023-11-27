The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Sep +3.9% (6) +2.2% HPI Y/Y 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Nov 2.5 (4) 3 1000 Consumer Confidence Nov 101.0 (22) 102.6 Wednesday 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 3Q +5.0% (22) +4.9%* 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 3Q +3.5% (8) +3.5%* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 25 220K (18) 209K 0830 Personal Income Oct +0.2% (23) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Spending Oct +0.2% (22) +0.7% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Oct +0.2% (20) +0.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Oct +3.5% (11) +3.7% 0945 Chicago PMI Nov 46.0 (10) 44.0 1000 Pending Home Sales Oct -2.0% (12) +1.1% Friday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI Nov 49.6 (5) 49.4** 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Nov 47.7 (23) 46.7 1000 Construction Spending Oct +0.3% (18) +0.4% *3Q 1st Reading **Nov Flash Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-23 1414ET