Basis Points Construction spending in the U.S. rose in August, as companies and the government ramped up projects. Spending on building projects increased 0.5% in August to $1.98 trillion, the Commerce Department reported Monday, falling short of expectations on Wall Street. Economists were expecting an increase of 0.6%. (MarketWatch) Activity among U.S. goods manufacturers continued to contract in September, though at a slower rate as demand strengthened from the previous month. The Institute for Supply Management said its index of manufacturing activity rose from 47.6 in August to 49.0 last month. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a 48.0 reading. At below 50, September's reading signals general contraction in U.S. industry, and marked an 11th straight month of weaker output. (Dow Jones Newswires) Canadian manufacturing activity slipped further into contraction territory last month with a decline in output, orders and employment, as the S&P Global Canada manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 47.5 from 48.0 in August. Its 50 threshold separates expansion from contraction. (DJN) Unemployment in the eurozone returned to record lows in August, suggesting little loosening so far in a tight labor market that has kept wage growth and inflation high. The bloc posted a 6.4% jobless rate in August, compared with a revised 6.5% in July, the European Union statistics agency said. (DJN) Feedback Loop

