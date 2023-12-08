The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Nov 90.8 (4) 90.7 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Nov +0.0% (11) +0.0% -- ex food & energy M/M Nov +0.3% (11) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Nov +3.0% (5) +3.2% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Nov +4.0% (5) +4.0% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Nov -$250B (5) -$249B* Wednesday 0830 Producer Price Index Nov +0.1% (9) -0.5% -- ex food & energy Nov +0.2% (7) +0.0% -- ex food, energy, trade Nov N/A +0.1% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 9 220K (4) 220K 0830 Retail Sales Nov -0.1% (10) -0.1% -- ex autos Nov +0.1% (9) +0.1% 0830 Import Prices Nov -0.9% (5) -0.8% 1000 Business Inventories Oct +0.0% (7) +0.4% Friday 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Dec 3.5 (5) 9.1 0915 Industrial Production Nov +0.2% (9) -0.6% 0915 Capacity Utilization Nov 79.1% (8) 78.9% 0945 S&P Global Flash. U.S. Mfg PMI Dec N/A 49.4** 0945 S&P Global Flash. U.S. Svcs PMI Dec N/A 50.8** *Nov 2022 Reading **End-Nov Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

