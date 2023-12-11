The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                        PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy              Nov        90.7   (11)  90.7 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M       Nov       +0.0%   (24) +0.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M       Nov       +0.3%   (24) +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y       Nov       +3.1%   (14) +3.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y       Nov       +4.0%   (14) +4.0% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget          Nov      -$290B   (9) -$249B* 
Wednesday 0830  Producer Price Index            Nov       +0.1%   (22) -0.5% 
                  -- ex food & energy           Nov       +0.2%   (20) +0.0% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade     Nov       +0.2%   (5)  +0.1% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                  Dec 9      220K   (20)  220K 
          0830  Retail Sales                    Nov       -0.1%   (23) -0.1% 
                  -- ex autos                   Nov       +0.0%   (22)  +0.1% 
          0830  Import Prices                   Nov       -0.8%   (17) -0.8% 
          1000  Business Inventories            Oct       -0.1%   (18) +0.4% 
Friday    0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy        Dec        4.0    (15)  9.1 
          0915  Industrial Production           Nov       +0.3%   (23) -0.6% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization            Nov        79.1%  (19)  78.9% 
          0945  S&P Global Flash. U.S. Mfg PMI  Dec        49.5   (7)   49.4** 
          0945  S&P Global Flash. U.S. Svcs PMI Dec        50.7   (6)   50.8** 
 
*Nov 2022 Reading 
**End-Nov Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
