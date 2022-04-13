Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. S&P Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL, INC.

(SPGI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
396.31 USD   -0.25%
04:37pS&P Global Appoints Daniel Yergin as Vice Chairman
MT
04:31pS&P Global Appoints Daniel Yergin Vice Chairman
PR
04/11S&P GLOBAL MARKET INTELLIGENCE GLOBAL BANK RANKINGS : European Banks Slid Down Rankings as They Scaled Back Operations in the U.S. amid Competition
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P Appoints Daniel Yergin as Vice Chairman

04/13/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis


S&P Global Inc. said Wednesday that author and historian Daniel Yergin was named vice chairman of the company, following the completion of its merger with IHS Markit.

S&P said Mr. Yergin's appointment became effective at the close of the merger. The two companies completed their merger on Feb. 28.

Previously, Mr. Yergin was vice chairman of IHS Markit.

He is the author of several volumes on energy markets and economics, including "The Quest: Energy, Security, and the Remaking of the Modern World," and co-authored "Commanding Heights: The Battle for the World Economy." He received a Pulitzer Prize for his New York Times-bestselling "The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil Money and Power."

He is also co-founder and chair of the CERAWeek energy conference and served on the U.S. Secretary of Energy Advisory Board under several U.S. presidents. He sits on several advisory boards and also serves as a director of the Council on Foreign Relations, a trustee of the Brookings Institution and as a member of the National Petroleum Council, among other positions.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-22 1710ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.91% 108.344 Delayed Quote.27.47%
S&P GLOBAL, INC. -0.25% 396.31 Delayed Quote.-14.05%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 1.05% 45.17 Delayed Quote.-6.50%
WTI 2.73% 104.145 Delayed Quote.26.47%
All news about S&P GLOBAL, INC.
04:37pS&P Global Appoints Daniel Yergin as Vice Chairman
MT
04:31pS&P Global Appoints Daniel Yergin Vice Chairman
PR
04/11S&P GLOBAL MARKET INTELLIGENCE GLOBA : European Banks Slid Down Rankings as They Scaled Ba..
PR
04/07Raymond James Adjusts S&P Global's Price Target to $475 from $497, Keeps Outperform Rat..
MT
04/07OFAC Enters Into Settlement Agreement With S&P Global, Inc.
AQ
04/07Uk building firms' confidence plummets
AQ
04/06TRANSCRIPT : S&P Global Inc. Presents at Climate as a Material Risk, Apr-06-2022 09:00 AM
CI
04/05Gogo Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
04/05US Services Sector Growth Advances at Slightly Slower Rate Than Expected in March
MT
04/05Absolute Emissions From Canadian Oil Sands Are Set to Decline Within Next Few Years Eve..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on S&P GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 906 M - -
Net income 2022 3 673 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 517 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,3x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 138 B 138 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 22 850
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart S&P GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
S&P Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 397,31 $
Average target price 475,59 $
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas L. Peterson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ewout Lucien Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Edward Thornburgh Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Cafferillo Chief Data & Technology Officer
Sitarama Swamy Kocherlakota Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-14.05%137 877
RELX PLC0.21%60 383
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-10.12%51 705
MSCI, INC.-21.61%39 034
WOLTERS KLUWER-5.29%27 322
EQUIFAX INC.-25.46%26 695