S&P Appoints Daniel Yergin as Vice Chairman

S&P Global Inc. said Wednesday that author and historian Daniel Yergin was named vice chairman of the company, following the completion of its merger with IHS Markit.

S&P said Mr. Yergin's appointment became effective at the close of the merger. The two companies completed their merger on Feb. 28.

Previously, Mr. Yergin was vice chairman of IHS Markit.

He is the author of several volumes on energy markets and economics, including "The Quest: Energy, Security, and the Remaking of the Modern World," and co-authored "Commanding Heights: The Battle for the World Economy." He received a Pulitzer Prize for his New York Times-bestselling "The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil Money and Power."

He is also co-founder and chair of the CERAWeek energy conference and served on the U.S. Secretary of Energy Advisory Board under several U.S. presidents. He sits on several advisory boards and also serves as a director of the Council on Foreign Relations, a trustee of the Brookings Institution and as a member of the National Petroleum Council, among other positions.

