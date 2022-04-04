S&P Global : Announces Agreement to Sell Leveraged Commentary and Data to Morningstar - Form 8-K

S&P Global Announces Agreement to Sell Leveraged Commentary and Data to Morningstar

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced it has entered into an agreement to sell its Leveraged Commentary and Data (LCD) business and its related family of leveraged loan indices to Morningstar Inc.

Morningstar has agreed to purchase LCD for $650 million in cash, comprised of $600 million paid at closing, subject to adjustment, and a contingent payment of up to $50m of which is payable six months following the closing upon the achievement of certain conditions related to the transition of LCD customer relationships. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust approvals. LCD is a leading research group that provides highly differentiated and proprietary research on the U.S. and European leveraged loan, high-yield bond, collateralized loan obligation (CLO) and mid-market/direct lending markets.

"Leveraged Commentary and Data has been a market-leading and trusted brand in the global markets for over two decades. We are pleased that the people that built LCD will continue to contribute to the markets under new ownership," said Douglas L. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global.

S&P Global pledged to divest the LCD business as a condition of regulatory approval from the European Commission on its merger with IHS Markit. S&P Global and IHS Markit completed their merger on February 28, 2022.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

S&P Global

Mark Grant

Tel: + 1 347 640 1521

mark.grant@spglobal.com