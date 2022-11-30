Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. S&P Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL, INC.

(SPGI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
347.14 USD   -1.10%
11/29Home Prices Decline in September as Annual Gains Cool, S&P's Case-Shiller Index Shows
MT
11/29Nexstar Media, PBF Energy Added to S&P MidCap 400; Sabre, Nu Skin Enterprises Join S&P SmallCap 600
MT
11/28Nexstar Media Group and PBF Energy Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Sabre and Nu Skin Enterprises to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P Global Announces Intent to Sell Engineering Solutions Business

11/30/2022 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced its intention to divest its Engineering Solutions business. This decision follows the merger of S&P Global and IHS Markit earlier this year.

"Engineering Solutions is a strong, profitable business with excellent growth prospects," said Douglas L. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global. "The divestiture will allow us to continue to manage the company with discipline, execute our growth strategy, and is an important step in our evolution."

The solutions, data, technology and insights from Engineering Solutions allow over 6,000 global customers and 650,000 users to optimize workflows and end-user experiences. Its products enable engineers, builders and architects in many industries to access the data and insights they need to deliver complex projects and new products.

S&P Global has engaged on a confidential basis several prospective buyers.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

Investor Relations:
Mark Grant
Tel: +1 347 640 1521
Mark.Grant@spglobal.com

Media:
Ola Fadahunsi
Tel: +1 212 438 2296
Ola.Fadahunsi@spglobal.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. In particular, the sale transaction described is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including [the ability to obtain all required regulatory approvals, as well as] risks relating to any unforeseen liabilities, losses, and declines in economic performance. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-Q, which can be obtained at its website at http://www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-announces-intent-to-sell-engineering-solutions-business-301690140.html

SOURCE S&P Global


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about S&P GLOBAL, INC.
11/29Home Prices Decline in September as Annual Gains Cool, S&P's Case-Shiller Index Shows
MT
11/29Nexstar Media, PBF Energy Added to S&P MidCap 400; Sabre, Nu Skin Enterprises Join S&P ..
MT
11/28Nexstar Media Group and PBF Energy Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Sabre and Nu Skin Enterp..
PR
11/28BMO Capital Adjusts S&P Global's Price Target to $393 From $355, Keeps Outperform Ratin..
MT
11/28Two Thirds of UK and Norway North Sea Oil and Gas Production has Lower than Average Gre..
PR
11/28Two Thirds of UK and Norway North Sea Oil and Gas Production has Lower than Average Gre..
PR
11/25S&P GLOBAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/23Fed Meeting Minutes Indicating Smaller Rate Hikes Lift Equities
MT
11/23Fed Meeting Minutes Seen as Dovish, Help Equities Eke Out Gains
MT
11/23Private-Sector Contraction Deepens in November as Demand Slides, S&P Global Survey Show..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on S&P GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations