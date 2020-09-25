Log in
S&P Global : Chesapeake Utilities to Join S&P SmallCap 600

09/25/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corp (NYSE:CPK) will replace Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASD:MNTA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, October 1. S&P 500 constituent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is acquiring Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

October 1, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Chesapeake Utilities

CPK

Utilities

October 1, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

MNTA

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301138429.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2020
