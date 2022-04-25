Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. S&P Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL, INC.

(SPGI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/22 04:00:01 pm EDT
379.66 USD   -2.86%
04/22US Private-Sector Growth Slows in April as Sentiment Sinks to Six-Month Low
MT
04/22TRANSCRIPT : S&P Global Inc. Presents at The Future of ESG Intelligence: Tackling Data Availability Gaps, Apr-22-2022 10:00 AM
CI
04/21SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA : The Week In Review | 8 April 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P Global : Commodity Insights Launches Low-Carbon Ammonia Price Assessments

04/25/2022 | 06:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Daily Values Augment Existing Suite of Ammonia Price References and Bring Greater Transparency to Low-Carbon Hydrogen and Ammonia Value Chain

SINGAPOREand LONDONand NEW YORK, April 25, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analysis and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, will begin publishing daily values for low-carbon ("blue") ammonia and premiums for blue ammonia versus conventional ("gray") ammonia, effective April 22, 2022. This augments the pre-existing suite of Platts anhydrous ammonia cargo price assessments launched in October 2021.

Anton Ferkov, Pricing Specialist for Hydrogen & Ammonia in Asia-Pacificand the Middle East, S&P Global Commodity Insights, said: "In addition to its potential use in decarbonizing fuel for power generation and bunker fuel, blue ammonia is recognized as a crucial carrier for hydrogen within the energy transition space. These new Platts blue ammonia price assessments will bring increased transparency to a developing market and build out the low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia value chain."

S&P Global Commodity Insights will publish blue ammonia premiums for locations that have a high potential to become low carbon ammonia hubs as global markets emerge. Low carbon ammonia hubs are expected to emerge in the regions where conventional ammonia markets already exist: Far East Asia, the Middle East, Northwest Europe, and US Gulf Coast.

In addition to cost of production premiums, Platts blue ammonia price assessments will reflect delivered cargo prices on a cost and freight (CFR) basis into Far East Asia and Northwest Europe, and cargo prices on a free on board (FOB) basis loaded in the Middle East, and will reflect established production technology, trade routes and uses. These prices will be published, in US dollars per metric ton. For consideration in the assessment process, cargoes must have a minimum purity of 99.5% of anhydrous ammonia by weight, a maximum water content of 0.5% by weight, and a maximum oil content of 10 ppm by weight.

The Platts blue ammonia price assessments will be calculated by adding the blue ammonia premiums to the existing conventional grey ammonia assessments:

  • Platts Blue Ammonia FOB Middle East is equal to the Blue Ammonia FOB Middle East premium plus the conventional FOB Middle East ammonia price assessment. The cargo size will be 15,000-40,000 metric tons loaded 15-30 days forward from the date of publication.
  • Platts Blue Ammonia CFR Far East is equal to the Blue Ammonia CFR Far East Asia premium plus the conventional CFR Far East Asia ammonia price assessment. The cargo size will be 20,000-40,000 metric tons to be delivered 15-45 days forward from the date of publication.
  • Platts Blue Ammonia CFR Northwest Europe is equal to the Blue Ammonia CFR Northwest Europe premium is added to the conventional CFR Northwest Europe ammonia assessment. The cargo size of 20,000-25,000 metric tons to be delivered 15-45 days forward from the date of publication.

For more information, please refer to subscriber note.

S&P Global Commodity Insights
At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators to co-create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating Energy Transition, S&P Global Commodity Insights' coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights.

SOURCE S&P Global Commodity Insights

Disclaimer

S&P Global Inc. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 10:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about S&P GLOBAL, INC.
04/22US Private-Sector Growth Slows in April as Sentiment Sinks to Six-Month Low
MT
04/22TRANSCRIPT : S&P Global Inc. Presents at The Future of ESG Intelligence: Tackling Data Ava..
CI
04/21SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA : The Week In Review | 8 April 2022
AQ
04/20S&P Global - SocGen's exit from Russia off-loads business struggling to recover former ..
AQ
04/20S&P Commodity Insights and Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE) Have Reached Agreement to Pr..
PR
04/19S&P/Experian Consumer Credit Default Index Rises to 0.48% in March
MT
04/19S&p/experian consumer credit default indices show fourth straight increase in composite..
PR
04/19automotiveMastermind Introduces Mastermind Academy for Continued Dealership Education a..
PR
04/18BMO Capital Adjusts S&P Global's Price Target to $462 from $454, Keeps Outperform Ratin..
MT
04/13S&P Appoints Daniel Yergin as Vice Chairman
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on S&P GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 885 M - -
Net income 2022 3 570 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,4x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 9,84x
Nbr of Employees 22 850
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart S&P GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
S&P Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 379,66 $
Average target price 476,06 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas L. Peterson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ewout Lucien Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Edward Thornburgh Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Cafferillo Chief Data & Technology Officer
Sitarama Swamy Kocherlakota Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-19.55%131 752
RELX PLC-0.29%59 172
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-13.91%49 934
MSCI, INC.-25.57%37 061
WOLTERS KLUWER-6.97%26 627
EQUIFAX INC.-30.46%24 907