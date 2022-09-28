Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  S&P Global, Inc.
  News
  Summary
S&P Global Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

09/28/2022 | 09:14am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has approved a cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend of $0.85 is payable on December 12, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 28, 2022. The annualized dividend rate is $3.40 per share.

The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 25 companies in the S&P 500® that has increased its dividend annually for at least the last 49 years.

About S&P Global:

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel:  + 1 347 640 1521

Media:
Christopher Krantz
Tel:  +44 7976 632 638
christopher.krantz@spglobal.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-declares-fourth-quarter-dividend-301635512.html

SOURCE S&P Global


© PRNewswire 2022
