S&P GLOBAL INC.

(SPGI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/30 07:01:08 am
339.02 USD   -0.75%
S&P Global, IHS Markit to Merge in $44 Billion All-Stock Deal

11/30/2020 | 06:45am EST
By Matt Grossman

S&P Global Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd. will combine in a deal that will value IHS Markit at $44 billion including net debt, the financial-information companies said Monday.

Their announcement of the planned merger confirms a Sunday evening report in The Wall Street Journal that such a deal could be imminent.

Each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock. S&P Global shareholders will own just over two thirds of the combined company, while IHS Markit shareholders will control nearly one third.

Doug Peterson, S&P's chief executive, will be CEO of the combined company. IHS Markit CEO Lance Uggla will be a special advisor to the combined company for a year after the deal closes. The companies expect the deal to close in the second half of next year.

S&P provides bond ratings and stock-market indexes such as the S&P 500. IHS Markit, formed in a 2016 merger, tracks financial-market data and provides software that helps financial institutions underwrite securities offerings and track the transportation and energy industries.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.13% 29910.37 Delayed Quote.4.81%
IHS MARKIT LTD. 0.30% 92.58 Delayed Quote.22.87%
NASDAQ 100 0.87% 12258.211779 Delayed Quote.40.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.92% 12205.846315 Delayed Quote.36.03%
S&P 500 0.24% 3638.35 Delayed Quote.12.62%
S&P GLOBAL INC. 1.04% 341.57 Delayed Quote.25.09%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 319 M - -
Net income 2020 2 461 M - -
Net Debt 2020 695 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,6x
Yield 2020 0,78%
Capitalization 82 182 M 82 182 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 22 500
Free-Float 82,7%
Technical analysis trends S&P GLOBAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 378,29 $
Last Close Price 341,57 $
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas L. Peterson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Edward Thornburgh Non-Executive Chairman
Ewout L. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas Cafferillo Chief Data & Technology Officer
Sitarama Swamy Kocherlakota Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S&P GLOBAL INC.25.09%82 182
RELX PLC-8.58%44 701
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION11.64%39 682
WOLTERS KLUWER7.29%21 961
EQUIFAX INC.17.57%20 039
TRANSUNION8.46%17 669
