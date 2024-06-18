The newly expanded dataset provides additional Sustainability related granularity on 11,000 active Corporate and Sovereign bonds

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence has announced the expansion of its Bond Reference Data by including 20 additional sustainable descriptive data fields to complement its existing terms and conditions data. The new dataset offers an extensive range of key metrics and information to help investors, banks and corporates better identify, invest, and assess exposure to bonds earmarked for sustainable initiatives.

The expanded offering from S&P Global Market Intelligence covers over 11,000 global Government, Supranational, Agency and Corporate (GSAC) bonds in over 60 currencies. Providing greater transparency, the dataset includes details such as key performance indicators (KPI), sustainability performance targets (SPT), use of proceeds and sustainable development goals (SDG) alignment. Labels providing granularity into the type of bond such as environmental, social or governance along with second party opinion, provide additional information for effective portfolio creation.

Krishna Shetty, Executive Director, S&P Global Market Intelligence, said, "We are seeing significant interest from global clients looking to invest in sustainability related projects like renewable energy, energy transition, affordable housing, and healthcare. This new dataset will provide increased transparency, clarity, and allow clients to make more informed decisions, meet regulatory requirements and monitor exposure in this increasingly growing market."

With the addition of sustainability fields, users will be able to perform instrument screening, portfolio construction, as well as comply with reporting and labeling for regulations, such as UK Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) and EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), all while mobilizing capital towards social and sustainability investment.

The expanded Bond Reference Data offering will also complement existing corporate and sovereign bond pricing service and can be combined with S&P Global S1's company level ESG scores. S&P Global Market Intelligence's Bond Reference Data powers intraday and end of day pricing on 2.9 million active global securities across GSAC, municipal, and securitized products, with customizable delivery mechanisms.

