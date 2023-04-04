Advanced search
09:26aS&P Global Market Intelligence launches Equity InvestorAccess platform to streamline new issuance workflows
PR
04/03S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite and S&P/TSX 60 Indices
AQ
04/03Russia's manufacturing PMI puts in another solid month of expansion, posting 53.6 in March
AQ
S&P Global Market Intelligence launches Equity InvestorAccess platform to streamline new issuance workflows

04/04/2023 | 09:26am EDT
NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence has launched the Equity InvestorAccess platform, streamlining new issuance workflows between Buyside and Sellside participants to increase efficiency, accelerate delivery and mitigate operational risk associated with the exchange of order and allocations across multiple banks.

Integrated into S&P Global Market Intelligence's Equity Bookbuild, Equity InvestorAccess is the first industry utility to offer order and allocation management capabilities directly connected to an established and expansive network of subscribing banks. The tool provides a single point of entry for buyside participants to research calendars, consume deals terms, execute orders and retrieve allocations, while building a comprehensive and centralized repository of activities to analyze performance. 

"Serving as the latest innovation to our equities program for new issuance, Equity InvestorAccess automates what has been a manual and inefficient process," said Gina Kashinsky, Managing Director, Head of Equities, Global Markets Group, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The end-to-end integration enables efficient engagement between investors and banks on new issuance deals, while centralized dashboards and deal repository data available with the platform provides information critical to real time analysis."

Key features of the platform include:

  • Industry Utility: direct connectivity with S&P Global Market Intelligence's market leading Equity Bookbuild application, used by the largest investment banks in the world; exclusive API to drive connectivity and data integration across proprietary ecosystems.
  • Deal Intelligence: real-time dashboard to access all new issuance deals across banks; secure and centralized repository for all deal documentation and roadshow content.
  • Order/Allocation Management: single point of entry for all banks, eliminating the duplication of orders; flexible order submission, accommodating exclusive, cumulative and auction modes; prompt retrieval and affirmation of allocations.
  • Data & Analytics: centralized repository to track and audit all cross-bank equity capital markets activities; direct integration with S&P Global Market Intelligence's Equities Deals Database, spanning 20+ years of historical global deals.

S&P Global Market Intelligence's opinions, quotes, and credit-related and other analyses are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendation to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

Media Contact  
Katherine Smith 
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 781-301-9311
katherine.smith@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-market-intelligence-launches-equity-investoraccess-platform-to-streamline-new-issuance-workflows-301789562.html

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence


© PRNewswire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on S&P GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
