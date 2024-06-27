By Victor Swezey
S&P Global named Martina Cheung as its next chief executive officer, effective Nov. 1.
Cheung, who is currently president of S&P Global Ratings, will succeed Douglas Peterson, who is retiring, the New York-based credit ratings agency said on Thursday. Peterson will remain on the board of directors until May, and will stay with the company as a special adviser until December 31, 2025.
Cheung, who joined S&P Global in 2010, was also appointed the company's board, effective July 1.
The company also said Cheung will be succeeded on Nov. 1 by Yann Le Pallec, executive managing director and head of global ratings services at S&P Global Ratings.
Peterson spent 11 years as CEO of S&P Global, after serving as chief operating officer at Citibank.
