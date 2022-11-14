Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. S&P Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL, INC.

(SPGI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-14 pm EST
347.67 USD   -2.39%
05:02pS&P Global Ratings Reaches Settlement with SEC
PR
10:29aKPMG and REC, UK Report on Jobs
AQ
04:55aUK exporters' shares get boost from weaker pound
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P Global Ratings Reaches Settlement with SEC

11/14/2022 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Ratings ("SPGR"), a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), announced today that it has reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to resolve an SEC investigation involving the ratings assigned to a single residential mortgage-backed securities transaction in 2017. The matter was previously disclosed by S&P Global in its public filings.

As part of the resolution, in which SPGR did not admit or deny the allegations, the company agreed to pay a penalty of USD 2.5 million. In the SEC's order, the SEC acknowledged SPGR's remedial acts and its cooperation with the SEC staff. SPGR is pleased to have concluded this matter. SPGR takes compliance with regulatory obligations very seriously and is committed to the integrity of its ratings process and high-quality independent credit ratings.

About S&P Global Ratings
S&P Global Ratings is the world's leading provider of independent credit ratings. Our ratings are essential to driving growth, providing transparency and helping educate market participants so they can make decisions with confidence. We have more than 1 million credit ratings outstanding on government, corporate, financial sector and structured finance entities and securities. We offer an independent view of the market built on a unique combination of broad perspective and local insight. We provide our opinions and research about relative credit risk; market participants gain independent information to help support the growth of transparent, liquid debt markets worldwide.

S&P Global Ratings is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/ratings.

Media Contact
Christina Twomey, Washington (1) 410 382 3316
christina.twomey@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-ratings-reaches-settlement-with-sec-301677590.html

SOURCE S&P Global Ratings


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about S&P GLOBAL, INC.
05:02pS&P Global Ratings Reaches Settlement with SEC
PR
10:29aKPMG and REC, UK Report on Jobs
AQ
04:55aUK exporters' shares get boost from weaker pound
MS
11/10S&P Global Market Intelligence Recognized by INvolve's Outstanding LGBT+ Role Model Lis..
PR
11/10S&P Global Up Nearly 9%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data..
DJ
11/09S&P Global Commodity Insights Launches First Global Diesel, Gasoline & Jet Fuel Carbon ..
PR
11/07S&P Global Market Intelligence Outlook Projects New Trade Patterns in the Aftermath of ..
PR
11/07S&P Global Commodity Insights Adds Four More U.S. Terminals for WTI Midland Crude Oil i..
PR
11/07A decisive week ahead
MS
11/07Atlantic Equities Upgrades S&P Global to Overweight From Neutral, Price Target is $375
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on S&P GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations