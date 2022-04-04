Log in
    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL, INC.

(SPGI)
  Report
S&P Global Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

04/04/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global's (NYSE: SPGI) first quarter 2022 results will be issued on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 via news release at approximately 7:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The news release will be available at www.spglobal.com.

Douglas L. Peterson, President and CEO; Ewout Steenbergen, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Mark Grant, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 3, 2022 to discuss the Company's first quarter 2022 financial results. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions:  Live and Replay

The webcast (audio and slides) will be available live and as an archived replay through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The archived replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will remain available for one year.

Telephone Access:  Live and Replay

The call begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Please dial in by 8:20 a.m.

  • For callers in the U.S.: (888) 603-9623
  • For callers outside the U.S.: +1 (630) 395-0220 (long-distance charges will apply)
  • The conference passcode is "S&P Global"

The recorded telephone replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until June 2, 2022.

  • For callers in the U.S.: (800) 570-8796
  • For callers outside the U.S.: +1 (203) 369-3293 (long-distance charges will apply)

Presenters' Slides & Remarks

The presenters' slides will be made available for downloading at the conclusion of the call. The final remarks will be available for downloading the following day. Go to http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings for these documents and any additional information provided during the presentation.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relations:  http://investor.spglobal.com

Get news direct via RSS:  https://investor.spglobal.com/contact-investor-relations/rss-feeds/default.aspx

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

Mark Grant
Tel: +1 347 640 1521
mark.grant@spglobal.com 

For questions regarding call access:

Celeste M. Hughes
Senior Manager, Communications and Shareholder Relations
Tel: +1 212 438 2192
celeste.hughes@spglobal.com

Media:

Ola Fadahunsi
Tel: +1 332 210 9935
ola.fadahunsi@spglobal.com 

Christopher Krantz
+44 7976 632 658
christopher.krantz@spglobal.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-schedules-first-quarter-2022-earnings-announcement-and-conference-call-for-tuesday-may-3-2022-301516946.html

SOURCE S&P Global


