Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. S&P Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL, INC.

(SPGI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:45 2022-09-27 pm EDT
311.16 USD   -1.36%
01:01pS&P Global Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call for Thursday, October 27, 2022
PR
10:15aS&p corelogic case-shiller index continued its deceleration in july
PR
10:00aTranscript : S&P Global Inc. Presents at From risk analytics to resilience with the latest-generation climate physical risk models, Sep-27-2022 10:00 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P Global Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call for Thursday, October 27, 2022

09/27/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global's (NYSE: SPGI) third quarter 2022 results will be issued on Thursday, October 27, 2022 via news release at approximately 7:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The news release will be available at www.spglobal.com.

Douglas L. Peterson, President and CEO; Ewout Steenbergen, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Mark Grant, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on October 27, 2022 to discuss the Company's third quarter 2022 financial results. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions:  Live and Replay
The webcast (audio and slides) will be available live and as an archived replay through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The archived replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will remain available for one year.

Telephone Access:  Live and Replay
The call begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Please dial in by 8:20 a.m.
- For callers in the U.S.:  (888) 603-9623
- For callers outside the U.S.:  +1 (630) 395-0220 (long-distance charges will apply)
- The conference passcode is "S&P Global"

The recorded telephone replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until November 27, 2022.
- For callers in the U.S.:  (800) 839-4229
- For callers outside the U.S.:  +1 (203) 369-3034 (long-distance charges will apply)

Presenters' Slides & Remarks
The presenters' slides will be made available for downloading at the conclusion of the call. The final remarks will be available for downloading the following day. Go to http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings for these documents and any additional information provided during the presentation.

About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relations:  http://investor.spglobal.com

Get news direct via RSS:  https://investor.spglobal.com/contact-investor-relations/rss-feeds/default.aspx

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (347) 640-1521
mark.grant@spglobal.com 

For questions regarding call access:
Celeste M. Hughes
Senior Manager, Communications and Shareholder Relations
Tel: +1 (212) 438-2192
celeste.hughes@spglobal.com

Media:

Ola Fadahunsi
Communications
Tel: +1 (332) 210-9935
ola.fadahunsi@spglobal.com 

Christopher Krantz
Communications
+44 7976 632 658
christopher.krantz@spglobal.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-schedules-third-quarter-2022-earnings-announcement-and-conference-call-for-thursday-october-27-2022-301634542.html

SOURCE S&P Global


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about S&P GLOBAL, INC.
01:01pS&P Global Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call for T..
PR
10:15aS&p corelogic case-shiller index continued its deceleration in july
PR
10:00aTranscript : S&P Global Inc. Presents at From risk analytics to resilience wi..
CI
09:02aS&P Global Commodity Insights Announces Finalists for 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards
PR
09/23PG&E and EQT Set to Join S&P 500; ExlService to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P..
PR
09/23Private-Sector Activity Rebounds in September, Remains in Contraction Territory, S&P Gl..
MT
09/21S&P Global Working With Novata to Provide Private Market Investors Single Source of Ins..
MT
09/21Novata and S&P Global Market Intelligence Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable Coll..
PR
09/21Novata and S&P Global Market Intelligence Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable Coll..
BU
09/21Transcript : S&P Global Inc. Presents at Climate Week 2022, Sep-21-2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on S&P GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations