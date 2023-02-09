Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. S&P Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL, INC.

(SPGI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-08 pm EST
365.85 USD   -1.42%
07:44aS&P Global Sees Adjusted Earnings Growth This Year
DJ
07:36aS&p Global Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:35aS&P Global's Q4 Adjusted Profit Falls, Revenue Rises; Sets Outlook for 2023
MT
Summary 
Summary

S&P Global Sees Adjusted Earnings Growth This Year

02/09/2023 | 07:44am EST
By Rob Curran


S&P Global Inc. forecast adjusted earnings growth in 2023, lifted by a recent merger with rival research firm IHS Markit.

The New York credit-ratings and research firm projected adjusted earnings of $12.35 to $12.55 a share. In 2022, the company posted earnings of $10.20 a share and adjusted earnings of $11.19 a share.

S&P Global declined to provide unadjusted earnings forecast because of the timing of its recent Engineering Solutions unit divestiture.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 0743ET

Analyst Recommendations on S&P GLOBAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 789 M - -
Net income 2022 3 356 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 621 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,9x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 119 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 22 091
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart S&P GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
S&P Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 365,85 $
Average target price 412,26 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas L. Peterson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ewout Lucien Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Edward Thornburgh Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Cafferillo Chief Data & Technology Officer
Sitarama Swamy Kocherlakota Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S&P GLOBAL, INC.10.80%119 194
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION2.11%56 443
RELX PLC5.94%55 705
MSCI, INC.19.72%44 552
EQUIFAX INC.14.70%26 975
WOLTERS KLUWER2.70%26 736