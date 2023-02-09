S&P Global Sees Adjusted Earnings Growth This Year

By Rob Curran

S&P Global Inc. forecast adjusted earnings growth in 2023, lifted by a recent merger with rival research firm IHS Markit.

The New York credit-ratings and research firm projected adjusted earnings of $12.35 to $12.55 a share. In 2022, the company posted earnings of $10.20 a share and adjusted earnings of $11.19 a share.

S&P Global declined to provide unadjusted earnings forecast because of the timing of its recent Engineering Solutions unit divestiture.

