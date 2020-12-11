S&P Global : Tesla Set to Join S&P 500 & 100; Apartment Income REIT to Join S&P MidCap 400

Log in
NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100 and S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 21:

As previously announced on November 16, Tesla Inc. (NASD:TSLA) will be added to the S&P 500. Tesla will replace Apartment Investment and Management Co. (NYSE:AIV). Tesla will also be added to the S&P 100, replacing Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY). Occidental Petroleum will remain in the S&P 500. Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will replace Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (NASD:DNKN) in the S&P MidCap 400. Apartment Investment and Management is spinning off Apartment Income REIT in a transaction expected to be completed post close on Monday, December 14. Post spin-off, Apartment Investment and Management will no longer be representative of the S&P Composite 1500 indices market cap ranges. Inspire Brands Inc. is acquiring Dunkin' Brands Group in a tender offer expected to expire on or about Tuesday, December 15.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Dec. 21, 2020

S&P 500

Addition

Tesla

TSLA

Consumer Discretionary

Dec. 21, 2020

S&P 500

Deletion

Apartment Investment & Mgt

AIV

Real Estate

Dec. 21, 2020

S&P 100

Addition

Tesla

TSLA

Consumer Discretionary

Dec. 21, 2020

S&P 100

Deletion

Occidental Petroleum

OXY

Energy

Dec. 21, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Apartment Income REIT

AIRC

Real Estate

Dec. 21, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Dunkin' Brands Group

DNKN

Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tesla-set-to-join-sp-500--100-apartment-income-reit-to-join-sp-midcap-400-301191493.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2020
