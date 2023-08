Aug 29 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday it was downgrading Rite Aid Corp to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+' on increased risk from restructuring.

The downgrade is based on the view that the company may pursue a distressed restructuring or bankruptcy in the next six months, S&P Global said. (Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)