S&P Global : Callaway Golf Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Apollo Medical to Join S&P SmallCap 600

06/10/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Co. (NYSE:ELY) will replace GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASD:AMEH) will replace Callaway Golf in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 15. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (XAMS:TKWY) is acquiring GrubHub in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 15, 2021

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Callaway Golf

ELY

Consumer Discretionary


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

GrubHub

GRUB

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Apollo Medical

AMEH

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Callaway Golf

ELY

Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callaway-golf-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-apollo-medical-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301310526.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2021
