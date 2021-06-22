Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. S&P Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL INC.

(SPGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P Global : Declares Quarterly Dividend

06/22/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend of $0.77 is payable on September 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 26, 2021. The annualized dividend rate is $3.08 per share.

The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 25 companies in the S&P 500® that has increased its dividend annually for at least the last 48 years.

About S&P Global:
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Contacts:

News Media: 
Christopher Krantz
Senior Director, Communications
+44 (0) 20 7176 0060 (office)
christopher.krantz@spglobal.com

Investor Relations:
Chip Merritt 
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations 
(212) 438-4321
chip.merritt@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-declares-quarterly-dividend-301317725.html

SOURCE S&P Global


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about S&P GLOBAL INC.
03:09pS&P GLOBAL  : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
06/21S&P GLOBAL  : High-Flying Battery Makers Have Much To Win And Lose, Says Report
AQ
06/16S&P GLOBAL  : Platts Launches Daily LNG Price Assessment for Well-to-Tank Emissi..
MT
06/15S&P GLOBAL PLATTS  : Launches Carbon-Neutral LNG (CNL) Assessment
PR
06/15S&P GLOBAL  : Consumer Credit Defaults Rate Fell in May, S&P Dow Jones Says
MT
06/15S&P GLOBAL  : Experian Consumer Credit Default Indices Show Second Straight Drop..
PR
06/15S&P GLOBAL  : Q1 2021 S&P 500 Buybacks Double their Post-Covid Low; Companies re..
PR
06/11S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index
AQ
06/10S&P GLOBAL  : Callaway Golf Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Apollo Medical to Join S..
PR
06/10S&P GLOBAL  : Oliver Wyman Launch Climate Credit Analytics
MT
More news