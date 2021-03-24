Log in
S&P GLOBAL INC.

(SPGI)
S&P Global : Neurocrine Biosciences Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; O-I Glass to Join S&P SmallCap 600

03/24/2021 | 06:37pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASD:NBIX) will replace O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the S&P MidCap 400, and O-I Glass will replace HMS Holdings Corp (NASD:HMSY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, March 30. Veritas Capital is acquiring HMS Holding in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. O-I Glass is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

March 30, 2021

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Neurocrine Biosciences

NBIX

Health Care


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

O-I Glass

OI

Materials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

O-I Glass

OI

Materials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

HMS Holdings

HMSY

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurocrine-biosciences-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-o-i-glass-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301255388.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2021
