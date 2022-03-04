Log in
S&P Global to Present at the RBC 2022 Global Financial Institutions Conference on March 9, 2022

03/04/2022 | 01:16pm EST
NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas L. Peterson, President and CEO of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will participate in the RBC 2022 Global Financial Institutions Conference on March 9, 2022. Mr. Peterson is scheduled to speak from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions:  Live and Replay
The webcast (video) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replay will be available approximately 12 hours after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for one year, ending on March 8, 2023. Any additional information presented during the session will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relations:  http://investor.spglobal.com

Get news direct via RSS: https://investor.spglobal.com/contact-investor-relations/rss-feeds/default.aspx

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: + 1 347 640 1521
mark.grant@spglobal.com

Media:
Christopher Krantz
+44 7976 632 638
christopher.krantz@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-to-present-at-the-rbc-2022-global-financial-institutions-conference-on-march-9-2022-301496031.html

SOURCE S&P Global


© PRNewswire 2022
