S&P, IHS to Sell Businesses to FactSet, News Corp to Win Merger Blessing

12/27/2021 | 08:40am EST
By Colin Kellaher

S&P Global Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd. on Monday said they agreed to shed a pair of businesses for more than $2.2 billion in cash in a bid to win regulatory approval of S&P's planned $44 billion acquisition of IHS.

The financial-data companies said FactSet Research Systems Inc. has agreed to buy S&P's CUSIP Global Services business for more than $1.9 billion, while News Corp would acquire IHS Markit's Base Chemicals business for $295 million.

S&P and IHS said they expect the sales would generate aggregate net proceeds of roughly $1.3 billion.

FactSet, a Norwalk, Conn., provider of financial information and analytical applications, said it plans to fund the CUSIP acquisition with cash on hand and committed financing, adding that it expects a tax benefit of about $200 million as part of the transaction.

News Corp said Base Chemicals, which provides pricing data, insights, analysis and forecasting, would become part of the Professional Information Business of its Dow Jones unit, which also publishes this newswire. News Corp in August agreed to buy IHS's Oil Price Information Service and related assets for $1.15 billion.

S&P has also pledged to sell its Leveraged Commentary & Data business, along with a related family of leveraged loan indexes, as a condition for regulatory approval of the IHS deal, which the companies expect to complete in the first quarter of 2022.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-21 0840ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC. 0.44% 479.51 Delayed Quote.44.21%
IHS MARKIT LTD. 0.11% 132.9 Delayed Quote.47.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.03% 76.51 Delayed Quote.48.36%
NEWS CORPORATION 2.48% 22.33 Delayed Quote.24.26%
S&P GLOBAL INC. 0.10% 473.74 Delayed Quote.44.11%
WTI -0.18% 73.239 Delayed Quote.53.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 253 M - -
Net income 2021 3 072 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,3x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart S&P GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
S&P Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GLOBAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 473,74 $
Average target price 499,36 $
Spread / Average Target 5,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas L. Peterson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ewout L. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Edward Thornburgh Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Cafferillo Chief Data & Technology Officer
Sitarama Swamy Kocherlakota Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S&P GLOBAL INC.44.11%114 112
RELX PLC32.33%61 325
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION43.82%56 954
MSCI INC.36.89%50 397
EQUIFAX INC.48.84%35 018
WOLTERS KLUWER46.83%29 692