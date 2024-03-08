March 8 (Reuters) - S&P Global cut Ukraine's long-term foreign currency (FC) sovereign credit rating to "CC" from "CCC" on Friday.
S&P affirmed the country's outlook on the FC rating at negative. (Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
