S&P Global, Inc. is one of the world's leading companies specializing in financial information services for investors, corporations, governments, financial institutions, investment managers and advisors. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - information and analysis services on commodities, energy, mobility and engineering markets (61.3%; &P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility and S&P Global Engineering Solutions); - financial rating services (26.9%; S&P Global Ratings): designed to assess companies' solvency risks; - management of global stock market indices and market data publication (11.8%; S&P Dow Jones Indices). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (59.5%), Europe (23.2%), Asia (11.2%) and other (6.1%).

Sector Professional Information Services