By Stephen Nakrosis

S&P Global Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on Cyprus, raising it to positive from stable, and affirmed the country's ratings at 'BBB/A-2'.

S&P said its outlook reflects "ongoing macroeconomic normalization" since the 2012-2013 financial crisis which rocked the Mediterranean nation. The outlook also reflects progress made since the financial crisis to clean up banking sector nonperforming loans.

The nation's government is currently achieving fiscal surpluses, and while vulnerabilities still exist, current trends support Cyprus' creditworthiness, S&P said.

09-01-23 1650ET