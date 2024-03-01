By Stephen Nakrosis

S&P Global Ratings said Friday it raised its unsolicited long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Portugal to A- from BBB+, with a positive outlook.

S&P said its upgrade was based on the country's "steep deleveraging," which is fueling improvement in Portugal's external financial position and alleviating external liquidity risks. The upgrade also reflects the view that Portugal's government debt-to-GDP ratio, already below pre-pandemic levels, will continue to decline, S&P said.

Portugal's GDP growth will decelerate to 1.4% this year from 2.3% in 2023, S&P said, adding "Over the next few years, we expect moderate growth will be supported by strong tourism performance, the scaling-up of public investments, and a rebound in private consumption, with lower inflation and easing financing conditions."

S&P also said the positive outlook is based on expectations Portugal's external and government debt positions could improve further.

