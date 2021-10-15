Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. S&P Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL INC.

(SPGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of S&P Global Inc. - SPGI

10/15/2021 | 09:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of S&P Global Inc. (" S&P Global" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPGI).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether S&P Global and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On October 4, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it was expanding its probes into misconduct in the global commodities market by investigating suspected manipulation of energy pricing benchmarks published by London-based Platts, a part of S&P Global. Specifically, U.S. prosecutors are probing suspected manipulative behavior by individual traders when submitting those deal prices to Platts' price assessments for oil and other energy benchmarks. 

On this news, S&P Global's stock price fell $12.51, or 2.92%, to close at $415.85 on October 4, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-sp-global-inc---spgi-301401643.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about S&P GLOBAL INC.
10/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of S&P G..
PR
10/13S&P GLOBAL : Article Outlines ESG Credit Indicator Definitions And Their Application
AQ
10/13S&P GLOBAL PLATTS : Launches Ammonia Cargo Price Assessments
PR
10/11S&P GLOBAL : Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call for Tu..
PR
10/07S&P GLOBAL : UBS Adjusts Price Target on S&P Global to $480 From $476, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
10/07S&P GLOBAL : Non-Profit & For-Profit Leaders Form Novata, a New Technology Platform Design..
BU
10/06S&P GLOBAL : Job Listings at S&P 500 Companies up 52% in 2021 According to S&P 500 LinkUp ..
PR
10/05S&P 500 Third-Quarter Dividends Clinch Record High as Tax Policy Uncertainty Persists
MT
10/05S&P GLOBAL : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on S&P Global to $457 From $455, Maintains..
MT
10/05S&P DOW JONES INDICES : Reports U.S. Indicated Dividend Payments Increased $20.9 Billion i..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on S&P GLOBAL INC.
More recommendations