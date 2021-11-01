Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. S&P Global Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL INC.

(SPGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SPGI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages S&P Global Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – SPGI

11/01/2021 | 06:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) resulting from allegations that S&P Global may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased S&P Global securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2192.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 4, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it was expanding its probes into misconduct in the global commodities market by investigating suspected manipulation of energy pricing benchmarks published by London-based Platts, a part of S&P Global. Specifically, U.S. prosecutors are probing suspected manipulative behavior by individual traders when submitting those deal prices to Platts' price assessments for oil and other energy benchmarks.

On this news, S&P Global’s stock price fell $12.51, or 2.92%, to close at $415.85 on October 4, 2021.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about S&P GLOBAL INC.
06:58pSPGI EQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages S&P Global Inc. Investors with Losses to Inq..
BU
10/29UBS Lifts S&P Global's Price Target to $524 From $480, Citing IHS Markit Deal Upside; B..
MT
10/27Oppenheimer Adjusts S&P Global PT to $537 From $536, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10/27Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on S&P Global to $508 from $483, Keeps Overweight R..
MT
10/27Raymond James Adjusts S&P Global's Price Target to $497 From $457, Keeps Outperform Rat..
MT
10/27S&P Global finds that closing the median wage gap has been a net disadvantage for women
PR
10/26S&P GLOBAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
10/26S&P Global Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
10/26S&P Global Up Nearly 5%, on Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
10/26Annual Home Price Gains Remained High In August According To S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on S&P GLOBAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 231 M - -
Net income 2021 3 071 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,4x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart S&P GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
S&P Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P GLOBAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 463,18 $
Average target price 496,45 $
Spread / Average Target 7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas L. Peterson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ewout L. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Edward Thornburgh Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Cafferillo Chief Data & Technology Officer
Sitarama Swamy Kocherlakota Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S&P GLOBAL INC.40.90%114 213
RELX PLC26.30%59 748
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION42.90%59 538
MSCI INC.48.90%54 817
EQUIFAX INC.43.87%33 847
WOLTERS KLUWER31.25%27 199