The tentative recovery among Southeast Asian manufacturers seems to have continued in February, but isn't on firm footing yet, with wavering demand continuing to be a cause for concern.

S&P Global's manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, for Asean edged up to 50.4 in January from 50.3 in December, remaining above the neutral 50-mark separating expansion from contraction, data from S&P showed on Friday.

The sustained growth came despite a further drop in factory orders, supported by a fresh increase in employment and continued progress in working through backlogs.

"However, manufacturers again failed to record any growth in new orders, with lower customer demand seen across Thailand, Myanmar and Malaysia," said Maryam Baluch, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Overseas demand for Asean goods also weakened in February, extending its run of contraction to 21 months, the data showed.

Individual PMI readings were broadly encouraging, but how the sector fares in the coming months will lean heavily on seeing sustained improvements in demand.

Indonesia's output and new orders continued to grow in the second month of the year, supported by robust demand at home. Sentiment among manufacturers improved, but demand from overseas stagnated. That "will be worth watching in the months ahead for signs of firmer global conditions," said Jingyi Pan, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In Malaysia, the PMI stayed in contraction but improved from January. The data suggests the sector is on the cusp of stabilization, with demand seeming to have turned a corner during February, S&P Global Market Intelligence economist Usamah Bhatti said.

In the Philippines, new orders picked up, prompting hiring activity among manufacturers. On the downside, shortages of raw materials hindered output, denting manufacturers' confidence in the outlook for the year ahead.

Conditions in Thailand deteriorated further. The headline PMI fell to 45.3 in February from 46.7 in January, indicating that the manufacturing sector shrank for a seventh straight month. New orders fell at the third-fastest pace on record, while weak demand made companies hesitant to pass on rising costs to consumers, S&P said. Business confidence took a hit, but sentiment remained positive overall.

On the whole, the data show that the region's "manufacturing is on a slow and steady climb," said Maybank economist Erica Tay.

"Risks to the recovery could come from weaker Chinese demand, as well as supply gluts in China in certain product segments," she told Dow Jones Newswires. "Countries whose industrial make-up are in direct competition with Chinese exporters could face intensifying pressures, as mainland firms continue to cut selling prices to move inventory."

Weakness in the appetite for manufactured goods will continue to be a factor to watch.

"As long as demand weakness is contained and limited, there is hope for further improvements in overall conditions across the region in the months ahead," S&P's Baluch said.

