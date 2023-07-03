NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mostly slightly lower on Monday, losing ground after economic data showed the manufacturing sector continues to struggle.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said that its manufacturing PMI dropped to 46.0 last month, the lowest reading since May 2020, from 46.9 in May. The reading marked the eighth straight month below the 50 level, indicating contraction, the longest streak since the Great Recession.

"Manufacturing has been in a recession and no respite is in sight. Weak orders will likely lead to weak production. Even if employment doesn't fall, earnings continue to be at risk," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 0.8 basis points to 3.811%.

A separate reading on manufacturing from S&P Global for June

came in at 46.3

, matching an earlier preliminary reading, while May construction spending

rose 0.9%

, above the 0.6% estimate.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a negative 107.6 basis points.

The spread had earlier reached its deepest inversion since 1981.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was

down 1.5 basis points

to

3.839

%.

Monday's trading was set for an early close ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holiday on July 4.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.9 basis points at 4.886%.

Markets are still widely expecting the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates at its next policy meeting on July 25-26, with odds of a 25 basis point hike at 86.2%, according to CME's

FedWatch Tool

.

Comments last week from several Fed officials,

including Chair Jerome Powell

, heightened the view the central bank would raise interest rates at the end of the month after pausing its rate hike cycle in June.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.23%, after closing at 2.208% on Friday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.251%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.25% a year for the next decade.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Andrea Ricci)