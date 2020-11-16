Tesla to Join S&P 500

By Josh Beckerman



Tesla Inc. will join the S&P 500, effective before the open of trading Dec. 21.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said that due to the large size of the addition, it is "seeking feedback through a consultation to the investment community to determine if Tesla should be added all at once on the rebalance effective date or in two separate tranches ending on the rebalance effective date."

Tesla will replace an S&P 500 company that will be named closer to the effective date.

