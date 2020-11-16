Log in
Tesla to Join S&P 500

11/16/2020 | 05:46pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Tesla Inc. will join the S&P 500, effective before the open of trading Dec. 21.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said that due to the large size of the addition, it is "seeking feedback through a consultation to the investment community to determine if Tesla should be added all at once on the rebalance effective date or in two separate tranches ending on the rebalance effective date."

Tesla will replace an S&P 500 company that will be named closer to the effective date.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-20 1744ET

