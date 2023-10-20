The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI Oct 49.3 (4) 49.8* 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Oct 49.9 (3) 50.1* 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Oct N/A 5 Wednesday 1000 New Home Sales Sep 682K (10) 675K -- percent change Sep +1.0% -8.7% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 21 206K (6) 198k 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 3Q +4.5% (12) +2.1%** 0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 3Q +2.5% (4) +1.7%** 0830 Durable Goods Sep +2.0% (10) +0.2% 1000 Pending Home Sales Sep -1.0% (5) -7.1% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Oct N/A -8 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Sep +0.4% (12) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Spending Sep +0.5% (12) +0.4% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Sep +0.3% (10) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Sep +3.7% (4) +3.9% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 63.2 (7) 63.0*** (Final) *Sep Final Reading **2Q 3rd Reading **Oct Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

