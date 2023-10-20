The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI  Oct        49.3   (4)   49.8* 
          0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Oct        49.9   (3)   50.1* 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           Oct        N/A          5 
Wednesday 1000  New Home Sales                 Sep        682K   (10)  675K 
                  -- percent change            Sep       +1.0%        -8.7% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Oct 21     206K   (6)   198k 
          0830  Real GDP (1st Reading)         3Q        +4.5%   (12) +2.1%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (1st Reading)       3Q        +2.5%   (4)  +1.7%** 
          0830  Durable Goods                  Sep       +2.0%   (10) +0.2% 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Sep       -1.0%   (5)  -7.1% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Oct        N/A         -8 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income                Sep       +0.4%   (12) +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Sep       +0.5%   (12) +0.4% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Sep       +0.3%   (10) +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Sep       +3.7%   (4)  +3.9% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Oct        63.2   (7)   63.0*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*Sep Final Reading 
**2Q 3rd Reading 
**Oct Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
