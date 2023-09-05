The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Wednesday 0830  U.S. Trade Deficit             Jul       $68.0B  (22) $65.5B 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI       Aug        51.0   (7)   51.0 * 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI                Aug        52.5   (21)  52.7 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Sep 2      230K   (16)  228K 
          0830  Productivity (Revised)         2Q        +3.4%   (16) +3.7% ** 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Revised)     2Q        +1.9%   (16) +1.6% ** 
Friday    1000  Wholesale Inventories          Jul       -0.1%   (10) -0.5% 
          1500  Consumer Credit                Jul      +$16.0B  (11) +$17.9B 
 
*Aug Flash Reading 
**2Q Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
