The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Wednesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jul $68.0B (22) $65.5B 0945 S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI Aug 51.0 (7) 51.0 * 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Aug 52.5 (21) 52.7 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 2 230K (16) 228K 0830 Productivity (Revised) 2Q +3.4% (16) +3.7% ** 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 2Q +1.9% (16) +1.6% ** Friday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Jul -0.1% (10) -0.5% 1500 Consumer Credit Jul +$16.0B (11) +$17.9B *Aug Flash Reading **2Q Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

