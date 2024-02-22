By Joshua Kirby

Growth in U.S. business activity slowed a little in February as services lost momentum, though manufacturing picked up pace, a purchasing managers' survey showed Thursday.

The S&P Global Flash U.S. Composite PMI--which gauges activity in the manufacturing and services sectors--slipped to 51.4 from 52.0 in January. Manufacturing reached its highest level in 17 months, hitting 51.5 and exceeding economists' expectations as set out in a Wall Street Journal poll. The industry was buoyed by rising production and easing supply after bad weather a month earlier, S&P Global said.

But the service sector grew at a slower rate than previously, falling to 51.3 from 52.5 in January, missing expectations for a slight uptick.

"Service-sector growth has slipped slightly, as has confidence in the year-ahead outlook among service providers, in part reflecting some pull-back in the extent to which interest rates are expected to fall in 2024," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Price pressures meanwhile remained cool in February, with input costs falling again. Selling prices are consistent with inflation hitting 2%, in line with the Federal Reserve's target, Williamson said.

"A further fall in cost growth ... hints at price pressures remaining subdued in the coming months," he said.

