Business activity in the U.S. rose at a weaker pace in July, as manufacturing recovered somewhat but service growth slowed.

The S&P Global Flash Composite Output Index--which gauges activity in the manufacturing and services sectors--fell to 52.0 in July from 53.2 the previous month, marking the lowest rate of expansion in five months.

The flash U.S. services PMI slowed to 52.4 in July from 54.4 last month, missing the 54.0 consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The reading was supported by export orders but domestic demand was hampered by higher interest rates, S&P Global said. The flash U.S. manufacturing PMI meanwhile rallied to 49.0 in July from 46.3 last month, outpacing economists' expectations of 46.7 and marking the shallowest fall in three months.

"Growth is being entirely driven by the service sector, and in particular rising spend from international clients, which is helping offset a becalmed manufacturing sector and increasingly subdued demand from U.S. households and businesses," said Chris Williamson, S&P Global's chief business economist.

The readings come after production activity weakened in June, according to data from the Chicago Fed National Activity Index earlier Monday. The Fed national activity index slipped to minus 0.32 from minus 0.28 in May.

"July is seeing an unwelcome combination of slower economic growth, weaker job creation, gloomier business confidence and sticky inflation," S&P's Williamson said.

